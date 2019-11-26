

Emanuel Karbeling

On November 23, 2019, Emanuel Karbeling, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Flora Karbeling, devoted father of Michael Karbeling, Kenneth Karbeling the late Jerry Karbeling and the late Howard Karbeling, beloved brother of the late Diane Kalish and the late Robert Karbeling, cherished grandfather of Sara Karbeling, Lori Speidell, Brad Karbeling, Daniel Karbeling, Jason Karbeling, Eric Karbeling, Leslie Karbeling and Adam Karbeling; Cherished great-grandfather of Jaden Karbeling, Melanie Karbeling, Zoey Karbeling, Noah Karbeling, Ella Karbeling, Joshua Karbeling, Henry Speidell, Sloane Speidell, Miriam Karbeling-Kurth, Nuria Karbeling-Kurth. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD with interment immediately following in Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be observing shiva at Temple Emanuel on Monday, November 25 at 7 p.m. and at Har Shalom on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made by volunteering at an organization of your choosing. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.