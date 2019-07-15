

EMANUEL ROSEN "Manny"



Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his five children Sharon Applestein (Gary), David Rosen (Barbara), Daniel Rosen (Stacey), Joel Rosen (Lara Evans), and Judy Porter (Ross); nine grandchildren Rachel Jacobs (William), Laura Applestein, Jacob Rosen, Jessica Porter, Mitchell Porter, Jonathan Rosen, Hannah Rosen, Olivia Rosen and Leah Rosen; one great grandson Eli Jacobs and two step-children Jan Hoffman (Debbie) and Susan Hoffman (Ron Evans). Manny was predeceased by his former wives the late Sherry Hoffman Rosen and Ellyn Lederer. Funeral services and interment at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland on Tuesday July 16 at 10 a.m. In mourning at 18028 Rocky Ridge Lane, Olney Maryland, Tuesday through Friday; services at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Washington, DC. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home Inc under Jewish Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.