The Washington Post

EMANUEL "Manny" ROSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMANUEL "Manny" ROSEN.
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel
16225 Batchellors Forest Road
Olney, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
18028 Rocky Ridge Lane
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EMANUEL ROSEN "Manny"  

Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his five children Sharon Applestein (Gary), David Rosen (Barbara), Daniel Rosen (Stacey), Joel Rosen (Lara Evans), and Judy Porter (Ross); nine grandchildren Rachel Jacobs (William), Laura Applestein, Jacob Rosen, Jessica Porter, Mitchell Porter, Jonathan Rosen, Hannah Rosen, Olivia Rosen and Leah Rosen; one great grandson Eli Jacobs and two step-children Jan Hoffman (Debbie) and Susan Hoffman (Ron Evans). Manny was predeceased by his former wives the late Sherry Hoffman Rosen and Ellyn Lederer. Funeral services and interment at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland on Tuesday July 16 at 10 a.m. In mourning at 18028 Rocky Ridge Lane, Olney Maryland, Tuesday through Friday; services at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Washington, DC. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home Inc under Jewish Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.