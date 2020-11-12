1/1
EMERSON ELLIS Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMERSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. EMERSON EUGENE ELLIS, SR.  
Rev. Emerson Ellis, 73, was called home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife, Wanda Ellis; two daughters, Maureen Saunders (John) and Ashley Clark; two sons, Emerson Ellis, Jr. (Shelley) and Eaunte Ellis; sisters, Ethel Williams, Ida Lou Young (John) and Lillian Black; one brother, Melvin Franklin (Arretter); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. Online condolences may be posted to www.joynesfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Fairfax Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved