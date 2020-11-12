Rev. EMERSON EUGENE ELLIS, SR.
Rev. Emerson Ellis, 73, was called home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife, Wanda Ellis; two daughters, Maureen Saunders (John) and Ashley Clark; two sons, Emerson Ellis, Jr. (Shelley) and Eaunte Ellis; sisters, Ethel Williams, Ida Lou Young (John) and Lillian Black; one brother, Melvin Franklin (Arretter); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. Online condolences may be posted to www.joynesfuneralhome.com