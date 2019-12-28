

Dr. Emile McKale Webster, Sr.



On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, our Father in Heaven called Dr. Emile McKale Webster, Sr., D.D.S. of Howard University, home to be with HIm. Dr. Webster leaves to mourn his passing his son, Emile McKale Webster, Jr., his step-daughter, Caroline De Marco of Philadelphia and his son-in-law, Jason De Marco, two grandsons, Carson Alexander De Marco and Noble Parker Winston De Marco; a devoted niece, Emelda Woodley-DeGrasse and a great-niece Jacqueline Woodley of New York; and numerous other relatives and friends in St. Kitts and Washington, DC; his former wife and devoted friend, Carolyn Webster; and his devoted colleagues and friends Dr. H. Norton Duhaney, Wilmot O'Loughlin, and Dr. Franklin Musgrave.

Viewing 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019. St. Paul's Rock Creek Episcopal Parish, Rock Creek Church Rd. & Webster St., Washington, DC 20011. Interment, Rock Creek Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home, Philadelphia, PA. 215-438-9170