

Emilene Thornton Good

(Age 91)



Of Solomons, Maryland passed away on October 26, 2019 in Solomons, MD. She was born on July 10, 1928 in Mt. Rainer, MD to the late Lingan Dow. and Alice Haller Soper and is also preceded in death by her husband Paul Lorenza Good, Jr. and daughter Darlene Kay Good Lyons.

Emilene worked at various jobs in her lifetime but her favorite job was being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Garden Club and was happiest when she was gardening, cooking, baking, and shopping.

She is survived by her daughters: Deborah Ann Miars and Dianne Lee Dryman and sons; Paul Lawrence Good and Gary Wayne Good. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Rd. Port Republic, MD from 10 a.m.until the start of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m..