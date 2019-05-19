

Emilie Porto O'Sullivan



Our mother's extraordinary effort against debilitating illness came to a peaceful end on May 12, 2019. To her children Brad P. O'Sullivan and Ryan M. O'Sullivan, she leaves her indomitable spirit along with a passionate love of life, a commitment never to acknowledge the threat of defeat, and that family always comes first. To the absolute treasures of her life, her six grandchildren, Jack, Hunter, Finn, Ford, Hayes, and Plum O'Sullivan, she devotes endless love and affection, watching over them now in her new role as Guardian Angel. She was loved by a wide circle of friends from all walks of life with whom she enjoyed countless adventures. We pray that Emilie will now realize all the happiness she gave to everyone she met, so selflessly her entire life. Emilie was a graduate of the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School and George Washington University, both in Washington, DC, where she was born to her parents, Joseph and Daisy Porto. She served as an Executive Vice President of the Corcoran Group and Douglass Elliman, leading successful practices in high end residential sales. She is also survived by her brother, Benjamin Porto and his wife, Jean along with their two sons, Brian and Joseph Porto, her ex-husband and lifelong friend, George P. O'Sullivan, and her loving daughters-in-law, Jackie and Palmer O'Sullivan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.