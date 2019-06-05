

Emily A. Bernhards (Age 87)



Of Dagsboro, DE, formerly of Prince George's County, MD and Washington, DC, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. Born in Leonardtown, MD, Mrs. Bernhards was first employed with the Office of Strategic Services in Washington, DC, and after raising her children, she returned to work and retired with the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, DE.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Hellmuth B. Bernhards of Dagsboro, DE; her three sons, William, Robert, and John Bernhards, and their wives; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.