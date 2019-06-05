The Washington Post

EMILY BERNHARDS

Service Information
Notice
Emily A. Bernhards (Age 87)  

Of Dagsboro, DE, formerly of Prince George's County, MD and Washington, DC, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. Born in Leonardtown, MD, Mrs. Bernhards was first employed with the Office of Strategic Services in Washington, DC, and after raising her children, she returned to work and retired with the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, DE.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Hellmuth B. Bernhards of Dagsboro, DE; her three sons, William, Robert, and John Bernhards, and their wives; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Friday, June 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations by check may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
