Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMILY DOHERTY.



EMILY SUE SUMMERS DOHERTY



Emily Sue Summers Doherty, 84, of Salisbury, MD and formerly of Ocean Pines and Bowie, MD, died on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Salisbury. Born in California, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Glen J. Summers and Laura Hensley Summers.

Ms. Doherty is survived by her children, Laura Mettle (Joseph), Sean (Kimberly), Charles (Patricia), David (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Joseph, Kathleen and William Mettle, Daniel and Vera Doherty, and Anthony and Benjamin Doherty; one great grandchild, Amelia, and 18 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 35 years, Daniel P. Doherty, who died in 1992. Her second marriage, to G. Roger Black, ended in divorce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Catholic Relief Services or the .