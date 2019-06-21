

EMILY GRACE KILDEA



Emily Grace Kildea left this world on Sunday, June 16, 2019, she was just two months old. Emily spent 50 days at the Children's National Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where she was known for her ever-present brightly colored bows. She is survived by her sister (Mary Kildea), parents (Lauren and Joe Kildea), uncle (Joseph Hernandez), and grandparents (Linda and Mike Kildea, Mary Beth Webb, and Jose Hernandez). Services will be held at Little Flower Church in Bethesda, MD at noon on Tuesday, June 25, and attendees are asked to wear something pink to remember Emily. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to support the work of the talented and loving professionals at the Children's NICU by calling Holly Plackemeier at 301-244-6237 and asking to contribute to the NICU/Nursery Fund (#44130) in memory of Emily Grace Kildea.