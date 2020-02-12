

EMILY KATHERINE ROBERTS

January 18, 1990 ~ January 12, 2020



Taken by cancer in her 29th year just six days shy of her birthday so near. She had three years of treatment and tests which cancer took as a jest. New drugs were tried yet we still cry for each drug seemed to do less.

Emily always did her best to stay positive, loving, and grateful thru treatments, drug trials and hospitalizations. She always gave thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and All involved with her care at Virginia Hospital Center, INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Virginia Cancer Specialist and Capital Caring Health.

Emily is a beautiful soul who passed with dignity with her family at her side.

Thank you to our EMILY forever love.

We miss her dearly.

As a memorial to Emily, Tail Up Goat will serve Whiskers Sour cocktail In loving memory of Emily Roberts $3. off every order goes to Capital Caring Health. Please raise a toast to Emily and Love.