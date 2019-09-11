Emily Selena Vaughan
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She leaves to mourn nine children, 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, four siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cherrydale United Methodist Church, 3701 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, VA 22207 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. DeLishia Davis officiating. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.