SOPENSKY Emily A. Sopensky Of Arlington, Virginia, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on December 10, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emily Sopensky. Emily grew up in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 1966. She received her B.A. in Business Administration from Lycoming College and her M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School. Emily started her career working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a budget analyst. She moved on to the federal government, working several years in Washington, DC. She eventually landed in Austin, Texas and found her niche-communicating technologies in emerging fields for companies such as Tandy and Texas Instruments. As a business communications consultant, she had the opportunity to travel nationally and internationally for IEEE (Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers). In her various roles within IEEE spanning decades, she organized and developed seminars and frequently specialized in RFID, Radio Frequency Identification. Several of her achievements within this organization include: 2008 IEEE-USA Professional Achievement for Individuals Award, 2009 IEEE New Technology Directions Committee on RFID Award, and being inducted into the IEEE TAB Hall of Honor. It was also through IEEE that she ultimately returned to the Washington, DC metropolitan area. After meeting her soulmate and fellow life-adventurer Judah Best, Emily made the move permanent. Their constant companionship and shared interests in art and travel were evidence of their endearing relationship. No matter what part of the world where she happened to be, Emily's heart and soul resided in the Southwest, particularly Santa Fe, New Mexico. She often visited Ghost Ranch to re-center herself amongst the red hills and mesas. She drew limitless inspiration from the Santa Fe art community and the vast landscape that she loved. It was her combined love of writing and the sanctuary she found in the Southwest region that led to her proudest professional accomplishment, a published book, co-written with Scott Angus, titled Snake Medicine: Sacred Earth Sites- Seeing the Unseen Vol.1. When she wasn't dedicating herself to IEEE projects or finding solace in Santa Fe, Emily's greatest lifelong passion was horseback riding. She loved and cherished her horse, Topper, visiting him even when her illness prevented her from riding. An individualist, Emily set high personal goals for herself and her tenacity was inspiring. Emily's own published words aptly describe herself best: Heights define her quests. Whether it's hiking up Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa or Kinabalu in Southeast Asia or flying the Vomit Comet in Houston, she finds the perspective awesome and the question predictable: Tell me again what possessed me to do this? Her answer is always: Why not? In addition to her partner, Judah Best, Arlington, VA; her sister, Tatiana Royer of Wernersville, PA and her brother John Sopensky, of Mechanicsburg PA, survive her. Emily has two nieces, Kiersten Rippley and Danielle Stirling and one nephew, Austin Royer, along with grandnieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203. Memorial contributions can be made either to Emily's alma mater, Lycoming College, Office of College Advancement, 700 College Place, Box 165, Williamsport PA 17701, or to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 309, Lisbon, Maryland 21765

