

Emily Eiland Thomas



Passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1953, in Anniston, Alabama and raised in Huntsville. After relocating to Alexandria, VA she met and married Jim Thomas in 1972.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim; children, Jennifer and Nathan; grandchildren, Michael, Tristan, Lilli Anne, Kaitlyn, Jaffe, and Elbie; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Lily Paige; and brothers, Tom and David. She is preceded in death by parents, Fred and Anne.

Professionally, Emily was intelligent, creative, dedicated, determined, and resilient which served her well as proprietor of one of the areas most prestigious couture fabric stores, Fabrics Unlimited of Arlington, with clientele as diverse as heads of state, The Signature Theater and stars of the music and film industry.

Emily was fiercely devoted to those she loved, often offering herself as caregiver for her family. No services planned.

In lieu of flowers, please help support something Emily loved. WETA Public Broadcasting Station.