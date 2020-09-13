1/
EMMA BILLINGSLEA
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Emma Geraldine Dodd Billingslea (Age 90)  
Born October 17, 1929, passed at home on September 5, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, George Billingslea. Survived by daughters, Frankie Billingslea, MD, Patricia Billingslea-Cox (Vincent), and Carla Billingslea and a host of family, including surrogate members and friends. Services on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 Ninth St, NW, Washington, DC. Viewing 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
