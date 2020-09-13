Emma Geraldine Dodd Billingslea (Age 90)
Born October 17, 1929, passed at home on September 5, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, George Billingslea. Survived by daughters, Frankie Billingslea, MD, Patricia Billingslea-Cox (Vincent), and Carla Billingslea and a host of family, including surrogate members and friends. Services on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 Ninth St, NW, Washington, DC. Viewing 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com