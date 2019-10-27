EMMA PAGE SWARTZ BOGARD
on Sunday, October 20, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late William Fletcher Bogard; loving mother of Beth Bogard (and Brian) Vander Wel and Brad (and Tracy) Bogard; grandmother of Doug Vander Wel and Sean P. McTernan; sister of Ray (and Carol) and Boyd (and Leslie) Swartz.
A memorial service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28 just off I-270, exit 6-A) Rockville, MD on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home until 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Virginia 22102 or at www.alz.org
, or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at