The Washington Post

EMMA BUSH

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort, comfort..."
    - p L
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
22870 Dominion Lane
Sterling, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
22870 Dominion Lane
Sterling, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

EMMA HARRIS BUSH (Age 94)  

Of McLean, VA, departed this life June 27, 2019. She is survived by her son, Carroll M. Bush (Carolyn) of Potomac Falls, VA and her daughter, Althea L. Jackson (Bradley) of Fredericksburg, VA and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roger V. Bush and her sons, Charles F. Bush and Clarence R. Bush. Viewing and visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of homegoing service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA. Rev. Gregory L. Sterlock, Pastor. Interment will be held at the Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.