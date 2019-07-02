EMMA HARRIS BUSH (Age 94)
Of McLean, VA, departed this life June 27, 2019. She is survived by her son, Carroll M. Bush (Carolyn) of Potomac Falls, VA and her daughter, Althea L. Jackson (Bradley) of Fredericksburg, VA and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roger V. Bush and her sons, Charles F. Bush and Clarence R. Bush. Viewing and visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of homegoing service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA. Rev. Gregory L. Sterlock, Pastor. Interment will be held at the Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.