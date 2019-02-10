EMMA CROCE

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Nicola "Michael" Croce; devoted mother of Nina (Kevin) Embrey, Tony (Lucia), Cristina and Michael (Darla) Croce; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Michael, Jessica, Alexandra, Daniel, Megan, Vincent, Peyton and Colton; loving great mother of Shia, Keaton, Cooper, Aiden, Aubrie, Tinley and Caleb; sister of Matilda, Karl, Elizabeth, Lou and Hans. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, February 16 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive #100, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
