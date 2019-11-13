EMMA VIOLA WILLIAMS DAVIS
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Loving mother of Darryl G. Davis (Gail). Also survived by one brother, George Williams; sister-in-law, Ethel Williams; brothers-in-law, Alvin and Raymond; nieces Monica and Kim; nephew Lavon; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, November 16, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave. NW. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Send condolences to