EMMA DAVIS

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vermont Avenue Baptist Church
1630 Vermont Ave. NW
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Vermont Avenue Baptist Church
1630 Vermont Ave NW
View Map
Notice
EMMA VIOLA WILLIAMS DAVIS  

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Loving mother of Darryl G. Davis (Gail). Also survived by one brother, George Williams; sister-in-law, Ethel Williams; brothers-in-law, Alvin and Raymond; nieces Monica and Kim; nephew Lavon; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, November 16, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave. NW. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Send condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
