EMMA DI TULLIO

  • "Emma was a lovely person. We offer our deepest condolences..."
    - Rocco & Yoni Caniglia
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Church
595 3rd Street NW
Washington, DC
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Emma Di Tullio  

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Ennio, children Roberto (Bess) and Daniela, and grandchildren Sebastian, Sofia, Luca and Leonardo, and her brothers Mike (Rose) and Frank (Joyce). She is preceded by her loving parents Sebastiano and Maria Del Borrello.
 
Emma was a loving and devoted wife and mother and a beloved Nonna to her grandchildren whom she adored and were the joys of her life.
 
The Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA 22180. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 23, at 12 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Emma's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org). Online condolences and fond memories of Emma may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2019
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
