

Emma Di Tullio



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Ennio, children Roberto (Bess) and Daniela, and grandchildren Sebastian, Sofia, Luca and Leonardo, and her brothers Mike (Rose) and Frank (Joyce). She is preceded by her loving parents Sebastiano and Maria Del Borrello.

Emma was a loving and devoted wife and mother and a beloved Nonna to her grandchildren whom she adored and were the joys of her life.