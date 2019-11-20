Emma Di Tullio
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Ennio, children Roberto (Bess) and Daniela, and grandchildren Sebastian, Sofia, Luca and Leonardo, and her brothers Mike (Rose) and Frank (Joyce). She is preceded by her loving parents Sebastiano and Maria Del Borrello.
Emma was a loving and devoted wife and mother and a beloved Nonna to her grandchildren whom she adored and were the joys of her life.
The Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA 22180. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 23, at 12 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Emma's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org
