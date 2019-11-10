

Born on November 13, 1933 at home on her parents' Laurel, MD farm. She died peacefully on November 8, 2019 with family around her. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McGill Ditman; mother of Mary Rebecca Xenos, Ellen Ruth Richmond-Hearty, Liana Louise Shrader, Joseph McGill Lewis Ditman, John William Ditman, James Andrew Ditman, Jane Marie Goode, Charles Thomas Ditman, and the late Paul Frances Ditman; grandmother of Joshua, Shenandoah, Daniel, Margaret, John, Conner, Peter, Conner, Stig, Line, Thomas, Suzanne, Mary, Victoria, Seth, Nathaniel, and the late Stradley; great-grandmother of Parker, Avery, Sierra, Orion, Brianna, Caroline, and Evelyn. Emma loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren. She earned a Master's degree in Pastoral Counseling from Loyola College while raising her nine children and worked for the Montgomery County, MD Mental Health Department, later opening her own practice. Her love of all things tech led her to teach herself computer programming. She was instrumental in the development of the in-house software for Interfaith Works Clothing Center, Audubon Naturalist Society, Whole Foods Market, the Washington Post and others. Emma loved genealogy and was instrumental in finding the identities of the Hunley Submarine crew. She provided definitive genealogical and DNA proof that her great-great-uncle Joseph F. Ridgaway was a member of the crew, appeared on a nationally televised National Geographic program that explored the forensic investigation of the Confederate submarine, and participated in a national memorial event in Charleston, SC. A dynamic, intelligent woman who was devoted to her family, Emma was moral, honest, generous of spirit and kind of heart. The contributions she made to her family and community will live on after her. She will be sorely missed. Funeral service and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904