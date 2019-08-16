

EMMA L. ELLIOTT



Emma "Leticia" Elliott, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her five children, Robert, George, his wife Wendy and their children Ian and Frances, Grace, and husband Steve Fogle, Elizabeth, and John, his wife Maria and son Alex. She also leaves behind three sisters, Graciela, Yolanda, and Josefina, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Col. Robert F. Elliott, and sister, Esperanza.

Leticia was born to Geronimo and Josefina (Ballesteros) Rodriguez in Guadalajara, Mexico. At the age of 22, She left Mexico for Verdun, France to marry the love of her life. She spent the next 56 years as a devoted wife and mother, raising five children and supporting her husband during his military postings around the world. As the spouse of a deployed soldier, Leticia was often challenged with parenting her kids alone and did so with courage and patience. After her husband's passing in 2015, Leticia spent her last year's enjoying conversations with family and sharing in their good times and hardships.

Her children will remember her fondly as a nurturing and selfless mother who encouraged and supported them with strength and unconditional love. Leticia had a strong faith in God and a wonderful sense of humor. Family meant everything to her and there was nothing she wouldn't do to ensure their happiness and success. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Leticia will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.