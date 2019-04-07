EMMA P. ESSEX (Age 96)
Passed peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Wheaton, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Cornelius A. Essex. She is survived by her beloved grandson, Donald Essex; a dear niece Vernette Palmer; cousins, Vernon H. Ricks, Jr., Ann C. Underwood, Barbara Ricks Thompson and Madeline W. Queen; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Marshall March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.