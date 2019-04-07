EMMA ESSEX

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMMA ESSEX.

 

EMMA P. ESSEX (Age 96)  

Passed peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Wheaton, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Cornelius A. Essex. She is survived by her beloved grandson, Donald Essex; a dear niece Vernette Palmer; cousins, Vernon H. Ricks, Jr., Ann C. Underwood, Barbara Ricks Thompson and Madeline W. Queen; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Marshall March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.
 
 

logo
Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.