EMMA LEE
Departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, grandchildren, Eric X. Lee, Adrienne Gilliam, and Leandrea Gilliam. She is also survived by one son-in-law, one daughter-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 1615 Third Street NW, Washington, DC 20001, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered and condolences may be expressed at