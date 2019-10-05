The Washington Post

EMMA LEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMMA LEE.
Service Information
J K Johnson Funeral Home Pa
6503 Old Branch Ave
Temple Hills, MD
20748
(301)-449-9400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Sinai Baptist Church
1615 Third Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Sinai Baptist Church
1615 Third Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EMMA LEE  

Departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, grandchildren, Eric X. Lee, Adrienne Gilliam, and Leandrea Gilliam. She is also survived by one son-in-law, one daughter-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 1615 Third Street NW, Washington, DC 20001, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered and condolences may be expressed at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.