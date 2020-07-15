1/1
Emma McEntyre
1913 - 2020
EMMA E. McENTYRE (Age 106)  
August 4, 1913 - June 30, 2020  Emma was called to rest on June 30, 2020, in Washington, DC. Emma was born on August 4, 1913, in Richmond, VA, to the late Cornelius and Annie Robinson. She was the devoted wife to the late Joseph W. McEntyre. Emma was affectionally known to everyone as "Aunt Emma". Emma leaves to cherish her memory two sisters-in law, Delores E. Robinson and Barbara J. Robinson; four generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Viewing 10 a.m. A private service at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20024.Virtual viewing via Facebook Live: The live broadcast will begin at 10:45 a.m. Viewers may access the live broadcast (https://friendshipbaptistdc.org) and clicking on the facebook icon located in the upper right hand corner of the homepage. Or viewers may access directly at: facebook.com/FriendshipBaptistdc. Once on the site, select the live broadcast. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Services, Inc. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
