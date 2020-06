Co-Pastor Emma L. McKune (Age 93)Our beloved Emma L. McKune of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Co-Pastor Cephes McKune, five children, six stepchildren, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th Street NW, Washington, DC. The private service will be streamed at www.marshallmarchfh.com . Burial will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.