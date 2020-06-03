Co-Pastor Emma L. McKune (Age 93)
Our beloved Emma L. McKune of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Co-Pastor Cephes McKune, five children, six stepchildren, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th Street NW, Washington, DC. The private service will be streamed at www.marshallmarchfh.com. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.