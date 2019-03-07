Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMMA MINOR.



Emma Cornelia Minor (Age 87)



Emma Cornelia Saunders Jordan Minor, the fourth child of James and Alberta Saunders. On February 25, 2019, she answered God's call and went home to glory. Cornelia, as she preferred to be called (Nee by family and friends).

Nee leaves to cherish her memory four grandchildren: William Da'Lontay Bush (Katrese), Sean J. Bush (Joy), Michael Sharp, Jr. (Jessica), and Ciara S. Sharp-Macon (Brandon); four sisters: Bertha Everett (Chesterfield, VA), Earnestyne Kennedy (Capitol Heights, MD), Margaret Hardy (Richmond, VA), and Mary T. Harris (New Carrollton, MD); 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends (including special friends Bobbie Jean White, Charles Staunton, and Jacqueline Ross).

Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 8, at St. Paul Church, 6419 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD. Viewing 10 AM until the time of Service at 11 a.m. Burial: Washington National Cemetery.