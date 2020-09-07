1/1
Emma Navajas-Souffront
1947 - 2020
Emma Navajas-Souffront (Age 73)  
Of Rockville, MD, beloved wife of the late Christopher Rozek entered eternal life after receiving her Last Rites in Mt. Airy, Maryland on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on March 26, 1947. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Arts in Humanities and Juris Doctor from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico. She began her law career at the U.S. Department of Justice. Emma was the first woman to lead the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRAFA) in Washington, DC under the governorship of Hon. Carlos Romero Barceló. She served as an immigration lawyer and headed the Office of Migration and Refugee Services for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Emma was an avid reader and among her many passions were painting and listening to the Three Tenors, particularly Andrea Bocelli, whom she enjoyed live in concert as recently as 2017. She mastered five languages, loved to cook and received great joy distributing muchos besos to family, including he nieces, nephews and granddaughters.She leaves behind her sister Wanda Navajas-Souffront; son Alex Buffett Rozek and his wife Sarah (Mimi); granddaughters Luna and Remy Rozek, nieces Wanda Goyco, Frances Cooke, Mae Rupert, Joanne Deynes-Baez, nephew, Jose D. Navajas, cousins Dr. William Wys- Souffront and Roberto Wys-Souffront, and many loving relatives.Following her wishes, her remains were cremated and will rest with her husband Chris Rozek in Boulder, Colorado.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
