Emma M. Powers (Age 100)



Passed away on June 6, 2019. She is the daughter of the late John and Mary Costantino. Emma is predeceased by her husband, John W. Powers.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra L. Powers and her son-in-law Constantine G. Papavizas and her three grandchildren Sophia, John and Aidan.

Burial will be held on June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. Condolences and fond memories may be offered at