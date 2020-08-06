

emma queen

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tonica Jenkins-Reel (Everette Reel); son, Miles Jenkins; 14 grandchildren; sister, Claudette Hall, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Ms. Queen was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie and Mary Moore; her husband Phillip, and daughter Patricia, and grandkids Tarniecha and De-Marco. Ms. Queen may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Friday, August 7 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



