Emma Queen
emma queen
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tonica Jenkins-Reel (Everette Reel); son, Miles Jenkins; 14 grandchildren; sister, Claudette Hall, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Ms. Queen was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie and Mary Moore; her husband Phillip, and daughter Patricia, and grandkids Tarniecha and De-Marco. Ms. Queen may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Friday, August 7 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
