Emma Berena Sanchez Rossel
In the early morning of March 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully passed away. Emma was born in Tarija, Bolivia and lived to celebrate her 100th birthday on September 1, 2018. In Tarija she married Adalberto Violand Alcazar and had 6 daughters: Maria Julia, Emma, Susanna, Maria Eugenia, Annelise and Patricia. She moved to the US in 2003 and became a citizen in 2008. Doña Emmita, known as "Mami" to her daughters, "Abuelita" to her 13 grandchildren and "Bis-abuela" to her 20 great-grandchildren, cared for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren well into her nineties and loved to sing, dance and spend time with family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at the National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Salomon Klein Orphanage at www.salomonkleinkidsfund.org
/ or The Dream Project at www.dreamproject-va.org/
.