

Emma Berena Sanchez Rossel



In the early morning of March 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully passed away. Emma was born in Tarija, Bolivia and lived to celebrate her 100th birthday on September 1, 2018. In Tarija she married Adalberto Violand Alcazar and had 6 daughters: Maria Julia, Emma, Susanna, Maria Eugenia, Annelise and Patricia. She moved to the US in 2003 and became a citizen in 2008. Doña Emmita, known as "Mami" to her daughters, "Abuelita" to her 13 grandchildren and "Bis-abuela" to her 20 great-grandchildren, cared for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren well into her nineties and loved to sing, dance and spend time with family.