

Emma M. Schinner-Callaghan



Emma Marie Schinner-Callaghan (Age 100) of Laurel, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Born in Glen Burnie, MD on April 23, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Wilber and Laura Shipley. She was the loving wife of the late Carl H. Schinner, Sr. and her late second husband, Frances Callaghan. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Carl H. Jr., Wilber "Burr" (Margie), Edward (Fran), Richard (Phanny)' Helen, wife of Richard Overby, 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, six great- great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend viewings held at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD on Monday November 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Laurel, 15000 First Baptist Lane, Laurel, MD on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.