EMMA TWYMAN
Peacefully on September 27, 2019 our angel, Emma Roberta Smith
Twyman, was called home to be with the Lord. Roberta was born to Estella and Horace Smith in Lumberton, NC on September 24, 1931. She was preceded in death by husband, Willie Twyman and sons, Reginald and Gary Twyman. Fond memories will be cherished by her beloved daughter, Pamela Twyman Adams; grandsons, Preston and Byron Adams; granddaughter, Christina Twyman Saint-Victor and family; niece, Sharon McGriff; and nephew, Raymond Suarez and family; and niece, Shelley Smith. Memorial services will be held at Central Baptist Church of Bladensburg, located in Bladensburg, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Funeral rites will be at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.