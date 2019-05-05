EMMANUEL DIMITRIOS PISKAPAS
(Age 60)
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, of Olney, MD. Beloved husband for 35 years of Rose Walsh Piskapas; son of Despina and the late Dimitrios Emmanuel Piskapas; father of Dimitri Emmanuel Piskapas (Alexandra) and Gregory James Piskapas (Colleen Piskapas); brother of Gregory Piskapas (Eleni) and Nina Vergotis (Dimitri). He is also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, May 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral Service at Sts.. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701-A Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770.