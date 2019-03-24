

EMMERLY ANTOINETTE McGEE



Of Upper Marlboro, MD, entered this life on July 7, 1947 to William Anthony McGee and Mae Youngs Pinckney McGee. Emmerly was the youngest of three girls. She was born in Washington, DC at Freedmen's Hospital. Emmerly passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Emmerly grew up in Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC, where she taught Vacation Bible School for several summers. She was a member of Largo Community Church over 30 years. Emmerly was a proud member of the Class of 1965 Fairmount Heights High School. Emmerly received her Bachelors degree from Morgan State College in Baltimore, MD. Later she earned her Masters degree from Bowie State College in Bowie, MD. Emmerly spent her entire career as an educator in Prince George's County Public Schools. She taught for over 30 years. Most of this time was spent at Duval High School. Emmerly taught Home Economics, what now is known as Consumer Sciences. Emmerly is survived by two sisters, Wilhelmina Curry and Natalie Johnson; three nieces, Lillian Williams, Angela Bastian and Stephanie Johnson Garrett; three nephews, William Bastian, Aaron Bastian and Aidan Garrett. She also leaves her love and her legacy to a host of family, friends and students. Services Monday, March 25 at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Rd., Mitchellville, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at a later date. Arrangements by PINCKNEY-SPANGLER.