EMMETT COSTICH

Notice
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. May the peace of God and the..."
  • "Grief can be so very hard, but our special memories can..."
  • "my sincere condolences to the family. may the God of all..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to the..."

 

EMMETT RAND COSTICH (Age 72)  

On Friday, February 1, 2019, Emmett Rand Costich, of Rockville, MD, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Sandra R. Costich for 50 years; loving father of Claudine (Kevin G. Englert) Costich; grandfather of Helen and Florence Englert. Rand graduated from the University of Kentucky (BA), the University of Virginia School of Law (JD), the University of Virginia School of Architecture (MA), and Carnegie Mellon University (MS). He retired in 2013 from the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission. His father, Emmett R. Costich, died in 2015. He is survived by his mother, Marie Z. Costich, and his siblings Timothy D. Costich, Molly Costich Wilson, Susan Collier, and Betsy Casey, as well as by many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W. Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839. Please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2019