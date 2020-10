EMMIE GREEN

Or Copy this URL to Share



EMMIE S. GREEN 1931 - 2020

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Her husband, Ralph Green, and daughter Pamela Green-Smith preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Angela Green Ellis, of Churchton, MD; three grandchildren, Cortlandt, Carrington and Cali Smith; one great-granddaughter, Courtney Smith; son-in-law, Jonathan Smith; and many nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends. A private family memorial has been held. May her memory live on forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store