

Emmie M. Ingram



Emmie Miriam Ingram, 76, A 20-year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Springfield, VA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Emmie was born on August 5, 1943, in India to the late Thamarapalli and Aliamma Gohn. She worked for over 20 years in the electric power industries with PEPCO and Mirant. Emmie was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed the outdoors and visiting with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Lee W. Ingram, her daughter, Rohini Morgan, siblings, Frederick John of Washington, DC, Sukumar John of Fairfax City, Meena Bove of Great Falls, VA, and Elizabeth L. John of Lynnwood, WA and one grandson, Trevor Morgan. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Emmie's life on Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bay Ridge Christian Church, 1071 Bay Ridge Rd., Annapolis, MD 21403. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905. Online condolences may be made at: