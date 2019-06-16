

Emmy Lou Winter



Wife of Dr. William P. Winter, died June 13, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, Maryland. Originally from Glassboro, New Jersey she was born on October 26, 1939. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Louis K. Collins, both deceased, of Glassboro, NJ. In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter Catherine (John) Oliver of Laurel, Maryland, a son James of Lexington SC; and four grandchildren, Evan, Shannon, Andrew and Mary Oliver; and one sister Aleta (Maynard) Burley of Elberon, NJ. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Colesville United Methodist Church and Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Colesville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her honor to Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Road, Sliver Spring Maryland. Arrangements entrusted Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home Silver Spring Maryland.