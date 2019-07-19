EMORY ELWOOD REDDIX (Age 88)
Born to the late William Willis and the late Mozell Reddix and loving son to the late Samuel Reddix, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his children, Brenda T. Christopher, Victoria Reddix, Tony Reed Reddix, MaryAnn Reddix and Timothy Ray Reddix; brother Pete Reddix; sisters-in-law, Jan Harley and Donna Mcqueen; nine grandchildren, along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Service 10 a.m., Saturday July 27, 2019 at Bright Light Baptist Church, 7300 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912. Interment at Ash Memorial Cemetery, Sandy Spring, MD. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. www.snowdencare.com