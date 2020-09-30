Eneida Elisia Sanchez Jaen

January 15, 1935 - September 25, 2020 Heaven welcomed an angel home. Eneida Sanchez died at age 85 after a battle with cancer on September 25, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 2 at 2 p.m. at St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 11801 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD 20902. Eneida was born in San Carlos, Panama and grew up on her parents' farm. She followed the path of many young women, making her way to the Canal Zone to work for an American family. In 1966 she agreed to accompany the Scott family to the United States, first to Michigan and then to Wheaton, MD, taking care of the house and the two unruly, bickering children, Ed "Dito" and Heather. She worked hard to learn English in night classes, and became an accomplished seamstress. She successfully kept Dito and Heather from killing each other or driving their parents insane. She spoiled them but also demanded integrity: if you borrowed 25 cents for candy or a soda from the machine at the Shick & Pepe office up the street or the Kresgee's Drug store you were expected to pay it back. She loved boxing, especially Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and, of course, Mano de Piedra Roberto Duran. She would jump out of her seat and yell at the TV or radio to cheer on her favorite, as if she were in the ring too. It was a big disappointment when she went to get a beer early in one fight, only to find when she came back that Ali had already KO'd his opponent. After the Scott children grew up, she started a new career working in the laundry of the Kensington Gardens nursing home, where she remained for 30 years, never missing a day of work, retiring in 2017. She moved to Silver Spring, MD to live with friends from church, helping to care for them in their later years. When they passed away, she moved two houses down the street to perform the same service. When that friend passed away, Eneida was able to purchase the house. She was well known as a hard worker and a good friend, even helping to care for a disabled neighbor until his passing. But woe to the neighbor who made too much noise or blocked her entrance with their car! She could not abide sitting still or being idle, and maintained her stubborn independent streak, firmly resisting Heather's attempts to get her to retire. She was a dedicated gardener and a wonderful cook, keeping the family well fed with massive pots of arroz con pollo. She remained dedicated to her family in Panama, helping her mother and later her niece Roxana to maintain the family farm, helping one brother buy a house, and caring for another brother until his death. She remained a valued member of the Scott family and will be sorely missed. She is survived by the children she helped to raise: Heather Scott-Molleda and Ed Scott, their spouses Jose Maria Molleda and Michele Scott, and their children: Rory Molleda, Jeannine Molleda Johnson, and Michael, Natalie and Robbie Scott. She also is survived by her family in Panama, her brother Dario Sanc; her beloved niece Roxana Sanchez Reyes and her husband Erasmo Calesmos Reyes, and great nephex Alexander Reyes; nephews Odilio Sanchez and Eric Sanchez and their children. She was preceded in death by her brothers Odilio and Carlos.She is survived by the children she helped to raise: Heather Scott-Molleda and Ed Scott, their spouses Jose Maria Molleda and Michele Scott, and their children: Rory Molleda, Jeannine Molleda Johnson, and Michael, Natalie and Robbie Scott. She also is survived by her family in Panama, her brother Dario Sanc; her beloved niece Roxana Sanchez Reyes and her husband Erasmo Calesmos Reyes, and great nephex Alexander Reyes; nephews Odilio Sanchez and Eric Sanchez and their children. She was preceded in death by her brothers Odilio and Carlos.



