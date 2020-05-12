The Washington Post

Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Enrique A. Gittens (Age 78)  

Of Bowie, MD died April 25, 2020. A graduate of Howard University, he retired from the DC Government as a bilingual probation officer. The son of the late Gladstone Gittens and Winniefred Campbell and brother to the late Norma Youngs of Panama, he loved reading, traveling, music and being with family and friends. He leaves a niece, nephews and many relatives and friend to cherish his memories. We were blessed to have him in our lives. The family can be contacted at: [email protected]. A memorial will be held at a later time.
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2020
