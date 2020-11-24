EPHRAIM LEVIN
Ephraim Levin of Potomac, MD, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Ruth Levin; devoted father of Joshua (Joy), Rebecca (Jonathan), David (Gemma) and Michael; cherished grandfather of Austin, Shayna, Stephanie, Talia, Noah, Esther, Adam and Sofia; loving brother of Simon (Carole). Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com