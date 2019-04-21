Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERCELL binns. View Sign



Ercell H. Binns, age 91, died on April 2, 2019 at Greenspring Senior Living in Springfield, Virginia. Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, she attended William Jewel College in Liberty, Missouri where she met and fell in love with Mallary Binns whom she married the month after graduation. They moved to Culpeper, VA and then to Louisville where Mallary went to seminary to become a Baptist Minister. They subsequently moved to Newsoms, Virginia with four children and a few years later to Alexandria, Virginia. She was a minister's wife, a teacher, and after completing a Masters in Education from George Mason University, she became an Assistant Principal and Principal of several Fairfax County elementary schools. She retired from Fairfax County Public Schools as Principal of Sleepy Hollow Elementary in Falls Church. She was a member of Ravensworth Baptist Church for 50 years where she was a Sunday School teacher and deacon. She was also an active member and leader of VAESP, AAUW, PEO, and other organizations. Ercell was preceded in death by her husband Mallary, her son Walter and her daughter-in-law Karen. She is survived by her brother, David Head and his wife, Frances; her three children, Margaret Binns (Pat Mahon), Myra Bridgforth (Turner) and David Binns (Beth); as well as eight grandchildren, Shane, Colleen, Daniel, Anna, Nathan, Jamie, Mason and Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, William and Inara. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Ravensworth Baptist Church in Annandale, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made in Ercell's name to the Scholar Fund, Greenspring Philanthropy, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150.

