

Erdem Ahmet Aktulga



Erdem Ahmet Aktulga, a long time resident of Chevy Chase, MD passed away at 4 p.m. on September 21, 2019 at the Bright View Assisted Living Facility in Great Falls, VA where he was living during the last two years of his life.

Mr. Aktulga was born in Konya and raised in Istanbul, Turkey. He graduated from Galatasaray School and later from Istanbul University Department of Economics. He emigrated to the United States after a short employment with The Shell Oil Company in Istanbul. He and his late wife Tuna Aktulga lived in Cincinnati, OH for a short while and then moved to Chevy Chase, MD where they lived many long and happy years until her passing in 2017.

Mr. Aktulga had pursued a successful career with The New York Life Insurance Co. Later he worked with the US Department of State as a program coordinator for their military and governmental guest training programs.

He is survived by his niece, Vedia Onursal of Istanbul; her daughter, Selin Subasi and family of Chevy Chase, MD; his nephew, Can Karayel of Philadelphia, PA, and many nieces, nephews and friends in the US and in Turkey.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22046 at 12 p.m., with burial to follow at National Memorial Park Cemetery, Falls Church, VA 22042 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in his name.