ERENELEE ADAMS



Erenelee K. Adams

On July 10, 2020, Erene' gave her spirit to the Lord. She is survived by her husband, Donald Adams, her daughter, Pamela Smith, her son, Peter Marinakis, and two granddaughters, Gillian and Marguerite Marinakis.Erene' was born July 26, 1925, in Canandaigua, New York, and grew up in Victor New York. She was the daughter of Peter and Melpomene Kondergis. Erene graduated from high school with four scholarships in music and art. She was Second Concert Mistress in the Orchestra of the Eastman School of Music. She eventually accepted an art scholarship from Pratt Institute where she majored in Industrial Design. She subsequently attended the New York School of Interior Design.After school Erene' worked for various architectural firms in the New York City area and eventually became a Free Lance Designer. In 1976 she was in Tarpon Springs Florida caring for her elderly father where she met her husband at a Christmas gathering. They were married in November 1977.Erene' was a gift to everyone around her who were happy and eager to be in her presence, with her fabulous smile, warmth and vivaciousness. She was truly a beautiful woman, handling everything in life with style and grace. Her talents were many, always making people feel at ease, making friends everywhere, and always ready with interesting conversation.The warmth, joy and immense happiness Erene` brought to all of our lives will be missed beyond description.Funeral services will be held at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, 703-671-1515. Viewing will take place at 11 a.m. The Funeral will begin at 11:30 am. Erene will be laid to rest in Tarpon Springs, Florida on July 17.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Falls Church, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store