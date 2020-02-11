

ERIC SCOTT BEEBE (Age 66)



Peacefully passed away February 7, 2020 beside loved ones. He was born February 6, 1954 in the small town of Binghamton, NY. Eric was the beloved husband and best friend to his one and only of 33 years, Ellen Fradin Beebe. Eric was a devoted father and mentor to his two surviving children, Joshua and Ilyssa Beebe, and a beloved grandfather to his dog, Puff. Eric is survived by his mother, Joyce (Rickerson) Beebe of North Fenton, NY; sister Erin Sweesy of Greenville, SC; and his nieces and nephew Bethany, Kelly and Matthew Sweesy; as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marylin and Rony Werthamer. He was preceded in death by his Father, the late Richard Beebe, who he now joins amongst the stars forever. Arrangements made by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home. A service remembering his life will be held at the Chapel at Judean Memorial Gardens at 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832, on Thursday February 13, at 1 p.m., interment to follow service. Following the funeral, the family will be taking visitors at their home. Respectfully, donations may be made in his honor to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Heart & Vascular Institute.