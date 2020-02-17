Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC BERGMAN M.D.. View Sign Service Information Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE Silver Spring , MD 20904 (301)-622-2290 Send Flowers Notice





BERGMAN ERIC CHARLES BERGMAN, M.D. Eric Charles Bergman, M.D. age 72, died at University of Maryland Medical Center on February 15, 2020 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a bone marrow cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Barbara, his adored sons Daniel (Melissa), and Jed (Jill) and his treasured grandchildren Jacob, Emma, Lily, and Hayden. He also is survived by his brother, Stephen, as well as wonderful nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He was predeceased by his parents Rose and Sigmund Bergman. Rick (a lifelong nickname given to him as a child when his brother couldn't pronounce Eric) was born on November 11, 1947 in Hudson, New York. Growing up, he excelled academically and was a good athlete - a Little League All Star, captain of his high school tennis team, and champion at annual local teen golf tournaments. He graduated from Duke University in 1968. There, he continued to excel academically, and was selected for Phi Eta Sigma (a freshman scholastic honorary), the Order of Hippocrates (pre-med honorary) and Phi Beta Kappa. While a freshman, he attended a speech given by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and was mesmerized by his brilliant oratory and inspiring words. This helped form the roots of his lifelong liberal political views and his participation in various anti-war marches, most notably the Moratorium, which took place while he was in medical school. Rick enrolled at the School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 1969. There he spent three summers doing research with Dr. Aaron Beck, an internationally known expert in the field of depression. This solidified his interest in psychiatry, and he went on to graduate in 1973. After a psychiatry residency at The George Washington University Medical Center he opened his private practice in 1976, which he maintained for over 40 years. For 25 years he was also the Chief Psychiatrist at The George Washington University Student Health Service, seeing university students two afternoons per week while spending the rest of his time in private practice. Rick loved being a psychiatrist and working with his patients. He liked the intellectual challenges, the personal bonds, and the opportunity to help others. He valued the trust his patients had in him, and was honored to experience their joys of marriages, births, professional accomplish- ments, grandchildren, etc., as well as the sadness of illnesses and deaths. His patients were tremendously fond of him and formed long-lasting relationships with him. Rick was smart, clever, caring, kind, empathetic and modest. He was very funny and one of his great joys in life was laughing and making others laugh. He was inquisitive and loved to learn new things. He favored reading non-fiction, going to the movies (especially documentaries at the Avalon), and was a trivia master. He was a devoted Duke basketball fan, never missing a game on TV. He also was a long-suffering Baltimore Orioles fan and had season tickets for a number of years when his sons were young. Rick really enjoyed steel drum music and for a four or five year period took lessons with a local organization called Panmasters. However, by far, the most rewarding and best part of his life was his relationship with his family. Rick adored his sons Dan and Jed, smitten the instant each was born. When they were young, he took Wednesdays off to be with them and take care of them. Innumerable hours were spent playing Scrabble, Clue, Connect Four and other board games, as well playing catch and just being together. Sports were a very large part of his sons' lives and Rick coached various baseball and basketball teams until they outgrew his level of expertise. He never missed one game that either son played, no matter how far away. Rick was immensely proud that each son has gone on to do well in life, academically, professionally and personally with solid careers and marriages to wonderful women. He was especially proud that they both became terrific fathers to their own children. His family would like to thank the American Red Cross and the enormous number of anonymous blood donors who help those in need, and who provided for Rick's needs over the last few years. A funeral will be held at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road NW, Washington, DC on Tuesday, February 18 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Cedar Knolls, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross or to Johns Hopkins Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center in support of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome research. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington ContractArrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close