

Eric Stephen Cygnarowicz (Age 49)



On Friday, July 12, 2019, of Sykesville, MD. Beloved son of Thomas A. and Ellen G. Cygnarowicz; brother of Bryan (Beth) and Paul (Michele Bornholdt) Cygnarowicz; uncle of Teresa, Thomas, Gary, Meaghan and Kate. Also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. Eric was a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School and the University of Maryland. He was an engineer at the Department of Defense. A visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring MD, 20904 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DeMatha Catholic High School, 4318 Madison Street, Hyattsville MD, 20781 or the , PO Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ 85062