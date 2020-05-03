

ERIC LEOPOLD EDWARDS (Age 95)



It is with deep sadness the family of Eric Leopold Edwards, affectionately and respectfully called Leo, announces his passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies and was a pillar of the Caribbean-American Diaspora. An alumnus of Howard University, Leo dedicated his academic and professional life to the promotion of cultural relations between the United States and the countries of the Caribbean. Leo is survived by his wife, Carmen; son, Hugh Edwards; daughter, Catherine "Kitty" Edwards; two granddaughters, Kendall Nelson (Anthony) and Danielle Ngalibika (Killian); two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Johanna Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.