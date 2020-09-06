ERIC HENDRIX



Eric Thomas Hendrix

Of North Myrtle Beach, SC. After a brief illness, Eric Thomas Hendrix, 72, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 with his family at his side. He leaves his devoted wife, Jeanne, and his children Debbie, Donna, and David (Roxy). He is survived by four grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. He will be missed by his siblings, Carla, Paul (Jules) and Ingrid along with his extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark. Eric was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Johns Hopkins with a degree in political economics, studied economics at the London School of Economics, and received his MBA from the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Government in Washington, DC, for 30 years, retiring to North Myrtle Beach. From building a car engine to designing the home he shared with Jeanne, he was an inspiration to all. His ability to analyze and solve problems and instruct others in building and fixing things was unparalleled. He loved his '68 Dodge Charger, the Grateful Dead, and the Tour de France. Eric will be remembered for his unending persistence and patience, and his wonderful smile. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a future date. Donations in Eric's memory can be made to the North Strand Helping Hand, 2501 Long Bay Rd., Longs, SC 29582 The Lee Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store